Deadline to vote for North Adams in Small Business Revolution contest coming up

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire community of North Adams is in the running for a huge award that would help that city’s small businesses grow.

It’s all over contest that cold beef up business in North Adams.

Out of 14,000 entries nationwide, the Berkshire city is now among the top five community finalists in the Small Business Revolution.

A video touted the community’s creative economy and arts but also showed its struggles.

The winning city gets a half a million dollar prize and help with things like marketing.

“They are going to pick six of our small businesses to work with whether it’s web development, branding, marketing,” Suzy Helme, Director of Tourism and Community Events, said. “They are going to put their power behind the small business, which a lot of us don’t have that opportunity.”

The community with the most votes by the end of voting on Thursday will win.

The possibility of winning the prize and national recognition has council member and business owners like Keith Bona thrilled.

“We still win because of all the positive stories are already out there on North Adams,” Bona said. “We’ll be there forever.”

Votes for North Adams may be made once per day, per browser, per device, at smallbusinessrevolution.org/main-street/season-two.