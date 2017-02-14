Crews continue to search for missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain

Putnam Station, N.Y. (WFFF) – Crews are on the New York side of Lake Champlain resuming their search for two missing snowmobilers.

Vermont State Police and New York State Police both have dive teams searching the water.

Police say Jonathan Ryan, 32, of Shoreham, Vermont, and Brandon Barrett, 23, of Benson, Vermont, were reported missing on Thursday night.

Police had been searching on Lake Champlain in the area of Chipman Point in Orwell, Vermont and Putnam Station, New York but had to suspend the search due to Sunday’s snowstorm.

Authorities believe the pair went through the ice on the New York side of the lake. Snowmobiles and articles of clothing belonging to the pair were located.

Searchers have used sonar equipment and scuba divers.

