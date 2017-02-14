Chiptole offering free food to students who read

(WFLA) – Chipotle announced the restaurant’s Reading Rewards program on Monday to reward book smarts with free food.

Chipotle Reading Rewards are free kid’s meal cards that can be used as incentives for school or library reading programs.

School or library staff apply for Chipotle Reading Rewards online, kick off their reading program, then reward students with free food.

Any school or library can participate, even without a reading program in place.  If approved, Chipotle will issue custom reading logs for students.

The program is geared for students in kindergarten to fifth grade.  Application rules are listed online.

