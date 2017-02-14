Albany Sheriff’s Dept. teaming up with Albany Med to provide care in emergencies

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department has announced a new partnership with Albany Medical Center to provide critical care in emergency situations.

Emergency response teams are trained to save lives, but sometimes it’s critical to have a doctor on site. Now, the Albany Sheriff’s Department will have physicians at their fingertips.

“Mass casualty incidents, manmade or natural disasters, shootings,” Sheriff Craig Apple said.

These are some of the situations when a doctor can handle immediate patient needs outside of the hospital. Starting now, they will be on call to do so to provide service in Albany County and neighboring jurisdictions as needed.

“I don’t even know if we can put a value on that type of care or that type of service and the greatest part is that it is of no expense at all to the residents of Albany County,” Sheriff Apple said.

The doctors are donating their time, they will have on call hours provided to 911 dispatch. The on call physicians say being in contact with police directly provides many benefits.

“A lot of ability to reach the scenes that wouldn’t be communicated otherwise,” Dr. Nick Rathert, Assistant Chief and Pre-Hospital Medicine at Albany Med, said.

The new partnership allows the service to be 24 / 7 without affecting any existing services.

“What we are going to do is support them with trained board certified emergency physicians,” Dr. Dailey said.

The idea was not sparked based on statistics, or lack of existing care, it’s just another way to increase the level of care provided by police and the hospital should a critical emergency situation occur.

“We hope that everybody is healthy, well and never needs us, but at the same time, we’re here,” Dr. Dailey said.