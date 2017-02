ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police say a missing 17-year-old girl from Bennington may be in the Albany area.

Police say Erin Amidon may have traveled with a male acquaintance.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds, having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police at (802-442-1030.