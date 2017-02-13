Verizon bringing back unlimited data plan

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (NEWS10) – Verizon customers, you’ll once again have the option to buy an unlimited data plan again.

The company is bringing back its data plan that was scrapped about six years ago.

Some of Verizon’s competitors have reintroduced unlimited plans since then.

For $80 a month, Verizon customers will also get up to 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot usage, plus calling and texting to Canada and Mexico.

Under the plan, heavy data users may have to wait longer when the network gets congested.