Suspect named in deadly hit and run crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have named a suspect in the deadly hit and run in Washington Park that took the life of a young woman.

Albany Police say Jose Martinez who was arrested on Friday for a parole violation and ticketed for following too close, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is a suspect in the fatal hit and run that happened just minutes after he’s accused of hitting a different vehicle.

In an arrest report, Albany police say 30-year-old Jose Martinez was following a car too closely on Saturday, February 4th at 3:57 a.m. near Henry Johnson Blvd. and Washington Avenue. He is accused of hitting that car, leaving the scene and continued driving through Washington Park.

Minutes later police say an SUV struck and killed 21-year-old Rajine Martinez who was, according to police, already lying in the middle of the road semi-conscious on Washington Park Road before she was hit. Police say two people were trying to help her before she was hit.

Albany Police confirms they are calling Jose Martinez a suspect in the fatal hit and run. According to the arrest report, Jose Martinez was driving with a suspended license due to a prior drug conviction in 2015.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, Jose Martinez has served time in jail previously for a grand larceny conviction and two criminal possession of a controlled substance convictions.

Police say Jose Martinez has not been charged in that case at this time.