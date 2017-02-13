Schenectady PD issue Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is missing out of Schenectady who may be in need of medical attention.

Flora Emma Premnauth was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday in the area of State Street in the city of Schenectady, police said.

The 65 year old has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She is described as African American, 5’5” tall, 122 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length gray coat. She is also known by the name “Peaches.”

Anyone who sees her should either call 911 or Schenectady police at (518) 630-0911.