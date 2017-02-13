Running for the hills: Kids across the Capital Region sledding

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many schools across the Capital Region were closed today because of the roads.

While all of this snow may not be ideal for driving, conditions were perfect for some sledding.

In the summertime at Troy’s Frear Park, you’d typically find golfers putting around and driving their carts on the lush green grass. As soon as there’s snow, the sleds are in tow.

“There’s like big hills over here,” Mariah Dodge, of Corinth, said.

A snow day for many school districts across the Capital Region sent kids like six-year-old Mariah Dodge running for the hills.

Braving the blustery winds and frigid temps, families from near far tell me they had the need for speed.

There were a good amount of parents getting in on the fun too.Alanna Favreau and Addison Bruce both tell me this was all their fathers’ idea.

“Have fun, enjoy the snow we live in the northeast!” Jeff Favreau, of Troy, said.

“Frear Park is great if you go the golf course route. There’s a hill on almost every hole,” Justin Bruce, of Troy, said. “All the hills are great nice wide open space.”

Moms and dads agree these wipeouts and giggle fits were well worth the runny noses and rosy cheeks.

“Great sledding conditions today,” Bruce said.