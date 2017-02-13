Report: NY’s drinking water systems in desperate need of repair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state’s drinking water systems are badly in need of repair, according to a report by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office. The fix is not cheap.

Highlighted in the report, the massive sinkhole that swallowed an SUV in Albany and the PFOA contamination in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh.

The burden of paying for these repair could fall to the already financially stressed communities.

That’s because the executive budget for the 2017-2018 year sets aside $2 billion for water quality improvements.

The EPA estimates that just maintaining infrastructure will cost $22 billion through the year 2030 and the Department of Health puts that number as high as $39 billion.

DiNapoli’s office says local officials should prepare by developing a multi-year financial plan, establishing Capital Reserve Funds, and considering all payment options, including federal and state resources.