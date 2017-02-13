Police: 2 Saratoga homes next door to one another raided for possible drugs not connected

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say two separate homes raided on Cherry Street in Saratoga on Friday resulted in three arrests and two other citations.

Police say surprisingly no! While raids were ordered in 16 and 18 Cherry Street, police say they had nothing to do with each other.

Saratoga’s Franklin Square is the friendly kind of neighborhood where people shovel each other’s driveways.

Thomas Neri and his wife just moved here two months ago. While he’s used to a lot of familiar traffic down his street, he wasn’t prepared for this kind of commotion. There were two separate drug raids, right next to each other, involving multiple agencies.

“It’s a good quality of people right here,” Thomas Neri said. “It’s very shocking.”

Inside 16 Cherry Street, the home of 27-year-old Steven Boice, police say they found heroin, $4,500 worth of fentanyl, a modified AR-15 rifle, and a 12 gauge shotgun. Boice was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He and his 26-year-old apartment mate Brett DiSanto were both charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Saratoga Police Lt. Bob Jillson says investigators were able to find what was going on inside 16 Cherry Street because they were looking next door.

“During his surveillance there, the officer noticed an unusual amount of traffic going in and out of 16 that is indicative of possible drug activity,” Lt. Jillson said.

Inside 18 Cherry Street, seven people, including a 16-year-old were found with cocaine and marijuana. A 25-year-old was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana and two others were ticketed.

Both raids were conducted back to back and door to door.

“Two separate houses two separate groups of people living next door to each other.”

The two men arrested from 16 Cherry Street here are in Saratoga County Jail on $100,000 bond.