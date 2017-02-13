Local veterans plowing, clearing driveways for free in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many are still digging out after being dumped with snow this weekend.

Some people in Schuylerville are doing their part to help and they’re doing it for free.

The recent storm has kept some people cold but a group of local veterans are warming hearts and clearing driveways.

Some see the nearly foot of snow in Schuylerville as an inconvenience but this trio of veterans see it as an opportunity to give back.

“We’re just trying to help out the people in need and make sure there’s community support. That’s first and foremost.”

Jason Young, Stephen Willette, and Samuel Dickenson have been clearing snow for nearly three years now and they’re doing it for free.

“The people we help out usually don’t have the funds or the means.”

“You’re being involved in something bigger than yourself and when you can’t contribute to your country anymore then you contribute to the community,” Willette said.

Willette says for some they’ve dug out, it means safety and peace of mind.

“The woman we shoveled out previously said it’s the best thing that’s happened to her in a long time.”

Even though this isn’t a new gig for these guys, this year the news of their service went viral thanks to a Facebook post.

“I think the previous year’s we’ve done probably twenty people total and this year were at probably 48 total people already,” Young said.

The post even inspired a group in Idaho to do something similar there.

“The amount of messages, comments, likes and the shares, I’ve never seen that many before,” Willette said.

“It’s been overwhelming, it truly has. We have a great community here and other places do too. Having this come back to the community level is awesome.”

And they’re not done yet. They’ll keep clearing people’s houses as long as there is snow and a there is a need.

If you’d like to get involved in the effort or need help digging out, contact Jason at (518)-361-5660.