Eight adults, one child displaced after early morning Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and one child after the were displaced by a fire in a six-unit apartment building at 1209 Congress Street early Monday morning.

Schenectady Fire officials say they received a call for a house fire at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. When fire crews arrived on scene they found fire between the ceiling of the third floor of the building and the floor of the attic.

Fire crews were able to put the flames out after 45 minutes. No one was injured by the fire.

Officials say all residents were able to get themselves out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.