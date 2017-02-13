East Greenbush snow plow driver helps save man, 76, who was injured after falling in snow

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local snow plow driver went above and beyond his job description while working his beat on Sunday.

Lending a hand is just what Ryan Condo does.

“That was, like, my go-to thing; helping people made me happy,” he said.

The 23-year old has worked with the East Greenbush Fire Department for seven years. Less than a month ago, he agreed to help plow for the town.

“You know, for me, I like it,” he said. “I like being out in the snow.”

On Sunday, Condo was ready for anything Mother Nature had in store for him. He was out on Bloomingdale Avenue when his partner in the snow plow noticed something unusual – a man lying face first at the end of his driveway.

“He goes, ‘We’ve got to stop! We’ve got to help him,’” Condo recalled.

Condo sprang into action.

He's a firefighter & snow plow operator. But what Ryan Condo did yesterday is truly heroic. Hear the amazing story tonight on @WTEN pic.twitter.com/tK4JGMNPjf — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) February 13, 2017

“I ran over to the guy and made sure he was alert, conscious and breathing,” Condo said. “I said, ‘Are you okay?’ And he said, ‘No, I’m in a lot of pain,’ he told me.”

The man had been walking to the edge of his driveway, but he fell and seriously injured his arm.

“And he had been laying there for quite some time,” Condo said. “His back was covered in water from the snow coming on him. So I immediately called the East Greenbush police and said, ‘I need an ambulance here right away. I have a 76 year old man, and he’s hurt pretty bad.’”

Condo, his partner, and a neighbor stayed with the man as they waited for help to arrive.

“We just stayed by his side and made sure he was okay and as comfortable as we could make him,” Condo said. “We kept talking to him until first aid arrived.”

A few minutes later, the man was rushed to the hospital. He has since returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Condo plans to visit him in the coming days.