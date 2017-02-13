Albany officials working to get the word out about snow emergency

Related Coverage Albany residents digging out ahead of snow emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The second snow emergency in one week will be put into place in Albany Monday evening. The one last week did not fair too well for more than 100 people who had their cars towed.

City officials were at work on Monday trying to get the word out.

The storm may be over, but now you must move over so that the streets can be cleared.

“We are declaring a snow emergency effective at 8 p.m. on Monday,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

This means by 8 p.m., all vehicles in Albany must be parked on the even-numbered side of the street until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and then moved to the odd number side for the following 24 hours.

“Personally, I don’t particularly care for it,” Sali Underwood, Albany resident, said.

Underwood says he finds the whole process frustrating and too long. He often gets home from work after midnight and his street has been cleared.

“After the street is plowed I feel like people should be able to park back on either side of the street.”

He feels that if he doesn’t happen to watch the news, he won’t know because in the past, there have been people parked on both sides of the street, even during parking restriction periods.

“Some people I guess didn’t know either.”

Last week’s snow emergency resulted in 120 cars being towed in the city. Mayor Sheehan says they try to get the word out through universities and the police department as well as the media, but she believes people are just not used to it.

“We have gotten better compliance a couple of years ago when we were having multiple storms.”

Nonetheless those who are found in violation of the snow emergency rules will be ticketed and may be towed.

“To pay for just a mistake, like a simple mistake like parking can be aggravating,” Underwood said.

Regular parking rules remain in effect during a snow emergency and additional parking is made available throughout the city.