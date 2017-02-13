75-year-old woman dies after being attack by dog she adopted

NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities say a 75-year-old New York City woman has died and her autistic son has been injured after they were attacked by a dog she had recently adopted.

WABC says the woman had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, to a shelter on Monday because of its aggressive tendencies.

The TV station reported that the woman and her 39-year-old son were attacked after midnight Monday in Queens.

Police say Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Her son was in stable condition with a leg injury.

