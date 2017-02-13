2/13 Pet Connection: Violet

Violet 1-year-old Maltese

Hi there! I am Violet and I am a special girl. I have been diagnosed with vestibular disease which causes a disturbance of balance. I stagger, stumble, and sometimes fall over.

This can have several causes including middle ear infection, congenital, or injury. I was very matted and underweight, but I was groomed and I am starting to gain a little weight.

I am working on house training. I like to go for short walks as I am not a fan of the cold. I would do best in a home with adults and no other dogs. I know my name and love to get treats. I am hoping for a special home to care for me.

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878