What’s On Rult’s Radar?: Six Patriots Protesting Trump

(NEWS10) – After the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, some feel all the New England Patriots should be worrying about is where’s the next party and how do we repeat next season?

Instead, there’s over a handful of champs who think they haven’t made enough of an impact just yet.

As is tradition for the Super Bowl winner to visit the White House, six players have already said they won’t be going: Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, Dont’a Hightower, Chris Long and Devin McCourty.

Now before you start screaming at the TV saying these guys should just ‘stick to sports’ remember this…

Two years ago, when President Obama was still in office, Tom Brady skipped the trip for reasons he still has yet to make public.

But don’t worry, if you are, Brady, Head Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft will definitely be by this president’s side as they have been.

However, when it comes to these “initial six,” they say they don’t feel accepted in the White House.

And in this day and age, that should speak volumes, considering what this country was supposedly built on.