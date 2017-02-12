VSP looking for 2 men from Benson, possibly snowmobiling across Lake Champlain

BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police are looking for two men who were last seen snowmobiling in the area of Benson Landing.

Police say Brandon Barrett, 23, and Jonathan Ryan, 32, were last seen in Benson Village Thursday evening. It is believed that the two are together and were riding separate snowmobiles. They may have been headed across Lake Champlain to New York.

Barrett is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to be 5’11” and 250 lbs. Ryan is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is said to be 5’9” and 170 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.