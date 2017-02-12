Twin sisters meet officers 20 years later to thank them for saving their lives

OMAHA, Wis. (ABC News) — Finally on Saturday night, there was a ‘thank you’ 20 years in the making.

The images are haunting. Police officers are seen running with not one, but two lifeless bodies.

“I saw the lights on front door open, hand prints on the door, saw footprints, too many prints to follow, so it was scary,” said Tom Woracek.

Woracek’s 3-year-old twins had wandered outside in the middle of the night during below-zero temperatures with half foot of snow on the ground.

Omaha police officers raced to the scene 45 minutes later and found the girls in an alley, freezing.

There was no time to wait for ambulances as the officers took them in their squad cars straight to the ER.

“I remember her hands and they were like ice hands, ice balls, I was trying to dig and dig the snow out,” said Retired police officer Allen Wagnert.

That was 20 years ago. Those twins Jennifer and Kourtney survived, and now finally, met the officers who saved their lives to thank them.

“I was over here and I walked across and started looking,” explained Sergeant Kister.

The girls and their parents watched the video from that night, the officers walking them through the painful search.

“Just seeing her, you know, pretty much dead you, yeah, you look terrible,” Kourtney said.

“I was unconscious, and you could definitely tell I didn’t look alive,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer and Kourtney still have some scars from that night but they survived thanks to these officers.

“You can read things and seeing it, what they saw, what they did, they’re heroes,” Jennifer said.

“Yeah, hands down heroes,” Kourtney added.

And 20 years later, those officers are thankful they never gave up.