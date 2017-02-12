Siena women’s basketball fall to Quinnipiac 76-60 on Senior Day

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Behind four double-figure scorers Quinnipiac took down Siena 76-60 on Senior Day. The Saints scored 30 or more points in the paint for the 14th straight game.

Aryn McClure led Quinnipiac (20-6, 13-3) with 21 points and four assists. Jen Fay was one board away from a double-double with nine rebounds and 14 points. Paula Strautmane chipped in 12 points, while Sarah Shewan came off the bench and added 10.

Jackie Benitez drained four three’s and recorded 15 points for the Saints (10-15, 9-7). Senior captain Meghan Donohue recorded 14 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in her senior day. Kollyns Scarbrough tallied 12 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out two assists for Siena.

The Saints fought hard from the tip but only led for 27 seconds and had a one point lead in the first quarter. Quinnipiac was able to take control early and keep the Saints at bay. The Saints were able to keep it close and tie the contest 17-17 as the first quarter came to a close, but Quinnipiac hit a trey and went up 20-17.

The Bobcats used a second quarter 57% shooting percentage to propel them into the lead. The Saints chipped away but Quinnipiac would lead by 10, 41-31, at the half. Siena and Quinnipiac both scored 13 points in the third quarter which kept the Bobcats ahead by 10, 54-55. After a hard-fought battle Quinnipiac took the ninth straight contest from Siena 76-60.

Senior Denisha Petty-Evans came off the bench and tallied seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in her ARC finale.

Siena will head out on the road for the Western New York trip to face Niagara on Thursday, Feb. 16 followed by Canisius on Saturday, Feb. 18.