Several flights cancelled at Albany International Airport due to snowstorm; travelers feeling frustrated

By Published: Updated:
cancelled-flights

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – Outside, crews at Albany International Airport are spending the day plowing the runways and deicing planes. Inside, workers are rescheduling flights.

Emily O’Connor and her husband just spent the weekend at a yoga retreat in the Berkshires. Now, they’re trying to head back home to Madison, Wisconsin.

But due to the snowstorm, their flight to Chicago was cancelled.

“They say the next possible flight out is Tuesday night, which not good for us because my husband is a doctor. We’ve got a two-year-old. It was our first time away from him, said Emily O’Connor.

A few flights did takeoff in the past hour or two, al heading in different directions.

And right now flights coming in tonight from Chicago, Detroit, and charlotte are still running on time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s