BENSON VILLAGE, VT (NEWS10) – Police are asking for your help to find two missing snowmobilers in Vermont.

State Police say 23-year-old Brandon Barrett and 32-year-old Jonathan Ryan were last seen Thursday riding separate snowmobiles near Benson Landing.

They may have been headed across Lake Champlain and into New York.

Anyone with any information on where they might be is asked to call police.