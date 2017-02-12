Police arrest 18-year-old for speeding, striking 3 pedestrians

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old for speeding and hitting three pedestrians as a result.

Police responded to the area of Glasco Turnpike and Dutchtown Road for a car accident around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Mykel Binder, 18, of Mount Marion, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and hit three pedestrians that were off the road.

Valerie Kissing, 28, Alexandra Katharina, 31, and Jasmine Foerj, 31, were all transported to Kingston’s Health Alliance to be examined.

Binder faces multiple traffic violations. Both Binder and his passenger were also charged for unlawful possession of marijuana.