No snow emergency declared for Albany Sunday night

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A snow emergency will not be declared Sunday night in the city of Albany.

According to Mayor Kathy Sheehan, snow emergencies are declared for snow removal purposes, and the City of Albany does not enact snow emergencies during a storm.

For further updates, continue to monitor the city's website, social media, and Nixle alerts or call (518) 476-SNOW (7669).

City officials will determine when to declare a snow emergency once the storm passes.