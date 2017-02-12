Father, son duo team up to keep the roads safe during winter storms

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – When the snow starts coming down real hard like it is today, that’s when we rely on snow plow drivers to help keep the roads safe. How do they prepare for a big storm like this?

Well today I caught up with one as he was getting ready.

Lights, tires, ready.

“It’s one of those things you want to be ready because you never know what’s going to happen. You want to make sure you are ready to go because I’m going to be in this truck for the rest of the day,” said JD Clairmont.

Driving through the worst of conditions is usually the best of days for JD Clairmont and his 10-year-old son AJ.

“It’s awesome. I mean you really can’t put a price on it where him and I get to hang out for the day in plow truck,” said JD Clairmont.

“Yeah it gives us some time to bond,” said AJ Clairmont.

“He likes operating the plow controls and stuff like that. When he does it takes a little longer but it’s all about having fun and getting to spend some time with him,” said JD Clairmont.

JD and AJ have only been doing this for about two years.

“Last year I first got the truck, absolutely nothing,” said JD.

JD knew that was bound to change.

“When I was a kid we used to get snow all of the time. From November all the way through February. They kind of tapered off a little bit and I knew it was just a matter of time until that came back around and brought us to the winters we remember,” said JD.

And now this is just a part of their ritual.

“We try to make it like a long road trip. You want to make sure your tire pressures are good, your fluids is good. All your lights are working the way they are supposed to be working,” said JD.

So when the word spread that Sunday would get snowy and the roads would get messy, the Clairmont team sprung into action, helping save the day for neighbors and friends. And share a little time with each other in the process.