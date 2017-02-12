Chocolate shop creates anatomically correct heart for Valentine’s Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner so chocolate is in the spotlight. One company is taking the typical Valentine’s Day chocolate heart and giving it a twist.

Love is in the air and so is the smell of chocolate this February. Howard Cadmus, owner of Sweet Jenny’s Ice Cream and Chocolate shop told WIVB some of the holiday’s most popular treats.

He said, “Sponge candy is always a staple in Western New York. Our chocolate covered popcorn is very popular, our chocolate covered pretzel rods, rice crispy treats. We also have our French silks, which is like a fudge, like a melt away that we do.”

The shop in Williamsville is cooking up the classics to prepare for one of their busiest holidays. Cadmus said, “We multiply our business exponentially!”

To change things up this year, the local business has decided to create something they’re calling “nerd chocolates.”

The product, may surprise you. He said, “We have a lot of competition and we’ve always got to be thinking of new and fresh ideas to draw people in.”

That fresh idea is an anatomically correct heart. The owner came up with the idea about 3 years ago.

He said, “The anatomical heart came about because I thought it would be a really neat play on giving your heart for Valentine’s Day. You always see the cartoon heart and never the actual heart.”

It weighs less than an actual adult human heart, but other than that, it is just like the real thing. Cadmus shared, “As far as shape, diameter, and texture, all of it, the ventricles, the veins on it, it’s accurate.”

The temperature is even melted at 98.6 degrees, the same temperature as the human body and each heart is made by hand, with a little bit of love put into every bite.

He said, “A plastic mold, and it’s 3d with 2 sides, so you fill it working at a melter with tempered chocolate, put clips on, put it in the fridge so it keeps it form, and then hopefully when you pop it out, it stays.”

In years past, Sweet Jenny’s sold hundreds of hearts but they have become so popular, they are planning to add a few zeros to that number with a steady beat of business.He says, “This is our time. You’ve got to strike when the irons hot.”

If you’re interested in purchasing one of the hearts you can find Sweet Jenny’s information click here.