Cars get towed as Schenectady priority street regulations in effect

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Van Vranken Street is considered a priority street in Schenectady when there is three inches of snow, which there are. You can’t park on Van Vranken and 15 other specific streets until the snow is done falling.

If you do, you could be ticketed and towed.

Tonight we caught some tow trucks taking cars away. The whole purpose is to allow the plows to clear the snow on the streets.

Police tells News10ABC once the snow is done falling, it’s not until a street has been plowed that the regulations are lifted. So you might want to check where your car is parked tonight before you wake up to find it missing.

Here is the list of all the priority streets in Schenectady:

Van Vranken Ave (entire length)

Nott St (Erie Blvd to Wendell Ave)

Union St (entire length)

Eastern Ave (Nott Terrace to McClellan St)

Brandywine Ave (State St to Rugby Rd)

McClellan St (State St to Rugby Rd)

State St (entire length)

Erie Blvd (State St to I890 entrance)

Albany St (Veeder Ave to Elm St)

Altamont Ave (entire length)

Schuyler St (Michigan Ave to Altamont Ave)

Michigan Ave (Brandywine Ave to Chrisler Ave)

Crane St (Broadway to city line)

Chrisler Ave (Altamont Ave to Crane St)

Broadway (State St south to city line)

Campbell Ave (Broadway to Fairview Ave).

A snow emergency has not been declared for the city.