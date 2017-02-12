Campaign created to raise funds for chicken born with backwards foot

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) — A chicken born with a backwards foot is getting a whole lot of love. Baby Huey is being cared for in Texas.

He is a 3-month-old chick who gets excited when he sees the Angry Birds Game app, but his biggest achievement is he’s still around. He was hatched in an incubator after his mother was killed by animals.

Nikki Rush was determined to save the eggs and chicks, but the incubator didn’t work out. The chick came into the world with a rotated leg.

“Look at what it’s done, and every animal deserves a quality of life and if we bring them in, they should be able to have that quality of life,” Rush said.

She named him Baby Huey and tried every remedy recommended. Nothing allowed the chick to have use of his leg. She took him to Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists where surgery was proposed.

Rush, who’s a disabled Air Force vet, couldn’t afford it so she turned to Rowdy Girl Animal Sanctuary in Angleton, Texas.

“She said she was willing to set up a GoFundMe to take care of the surgery, and one thing led to the other,” said the Founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, Renee King. His account is called Hope for Huey.

So far, less than a third of the cost has been raised, but Gulf Coast Avian Surgeon Dr. Brian Beale is preparing and creating a 3D model of Huey’s leg to practice on.

“I fully expect him to be able to walk, we may do a little bit of physical therapy to teach him to walk again,” said Dr. Beale.

It’s hoped Huey will have the operation next week. He’ll live at the sanctuary where he already has a volunteer care-taker who’s attached to him and believes he’s more than a chicken, but an example of a brave spirit with feathers.

“He’s somebody, not something, he has a name,” said Cherie Holman, a sanctuary volunteer.