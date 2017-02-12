Albany police investigating deadly shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Clinton Avenue.

Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers located a male victim who had been shot in the torso. Police say the victim, 25, was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.