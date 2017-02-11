Woman falls to her death inside World Trade Center Oculus

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, photo shows the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, lower left, and commercial office buildings 3 World Trade Center, center, and 4 World Trade Center, right, which are part of the rebuilt site, in New York. The Westfield World Trade Center, a retail mall, will open Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the three buildings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
This Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, photo shows the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, lower left, and commercial office buildings 3 World Trade Center, center, and 4 World Trade Center, right, which are part of the rebuilt site, in New York. The Westfield World Trade Center, a retail mall, will open Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the three buildings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the famed World Trade Center Oculus.

They say she was apparently trying to retrieve a hat while on the escalator with her twin sister at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside the lofty transit hub. She fell to the main concourse floor.

Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident. Her name hasn’t been released.

The striking $3.9 billion transportation hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and provides connections between New Jersey’s PATH trains and New York City’s subways and contains a shopping mall. It’s also a major tourist attraction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s