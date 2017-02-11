Valentine’s Day “sweet” for local business

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it is now the busiest time of the year for chocolate stores across the country.

Valentine’s Day is that day when where we all give gifts. I’m talking jewelry, flowers, and of course chocolate, lots of chocolate. But do you ever wonder how much chocolate is bought every year for Valentine’s Day? And who buys more, women or men?

“Usually our customer base is mostly female, but the closer and closer you get to Valentine’s Day the more and more men show up. Then by 4 on Valentine’s Eve, it’s mostly guys,” said Tom Krause, co-owner of Krause Sweet Candy.

Tom Krause knows a thing or two about chocolate. He’s the owner at Krause’s Homemade Candy on Central Avenue.

The sweet candy has been a part of his life since, well, forever.

“I’ve been in the business all my life. It’s a family business,” said Krause.

Now, every year when Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s all hands on deck for him and his staff.

“It’s like a Super Bowl of candy making,” said Krause.

It’s the busiest day of the year at Krause’s and places like it around the country.

“36 million pounds of chocolate sold for Valentine’s Day,” said Krause.

That’s a lot of candy and a lot of people buying it.

“I wanted to sneak over here and get some chocolate covered strawberries for my husband, he loves these,” said woman shopping for Valentine’s Day.

But is it true? Do women shop first while men wait until the last minute?

“I’m sure he will be getting my present maybe Monday or Tuesday, yeah probably,” said woman shopping.

“We like to plan ahead. Ladies like to plan ahead. The guys come the day of if they remember,” said another woman shopping.

“Some guys gotta step up their game I guess. It’s not that hard. We all know what day it is. It’s the same day every year,” said man shopping.

Either way, if you’re gonna get some strawberries, just remember to keep them in the fridge and to plan accordingly. They only last for about 24 hours.