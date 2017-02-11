Study: First-born children are smarter, receive more support than siblings

EDINBURGH, Scotland (NEWS10) — The University of Edinburgh says research suggests first-born children outperform their siblings because they receive more mental simulation from their parents in early years.

According the school, first-borns score higher than their siblings in IQ tests as early as one-year-old.

The study found that regardless if all children received the same levels of emotional support, first-born children received “more support with tasks that developed thinking skills.”

Researchers say that the findings may explain “birth order effect,” when children born earlier in a family enjoy better wages and education in later life.

Economists, analysts, and the University of Sydney examined data from the U.S. Children of the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth. Approximately 5,000 children ranging from pre-birth to 14-years-old were analyzed. Each was assessed every two years.

A variety of tests including reading recognition and matching letters were conducted. Information regarding family background and economic conditions was also collected.

Researchers say they used statistical methods and economic data to analyze how parental behavior of the child was related to their test scores. They say their findings showed first-born children enjoy advantages from just after birth to three-years-old.

The study found parents changed their behavior after children were born. Findings suggest they provided less mental stimulation to younger siblings and took part in fewer activities with the child.