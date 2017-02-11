Siena men’s lacrosse drops season opener to #5/6 Syracuse

(NEWS10) – Jordan Evans tallied eight points on three goals and five assists to lead No. 5 /6 Syracuse past Siena Lacrosse 19-6 in the season opener at the Carrier Dome. Six different Saints scored in the lid lifter.

The Saints (0-1) and Syracuse (1-0) meet for the fourth straight season opener. Nate Solomon and Brendan Bomberry both scored four goals for the Orange, while three more recorded hat tricks.

From the first faceoff the Saints gave the Orange a battle. Syracuse would not lead by more than a goal early in the contest as Sophomore midfielder Eric Munn, senior attackman Jordan Barlow and senior defensemen Joe Arcarese each tallied a goal in the first quarter. The Orange would then score two goals in six seconds and add one more as the clock expired for a 7-3 first quarter lead.

Junior midfielder Brian Prunty added a goal with the Assists from Mike Reilly in the third quarter to end the Saints scoring drought. Freshman Dylan Pantalone, who went two-for-eight in faceoffs would take one of those two faceoff wins and turn it directly into a goal. Keenan Cook would then be the sixth Saint to score in the contest as the clock expired.

Arcarese was all over the stat sheet as he recorded one goal, picked up six ground balls and caused one turnover. Junior goalie Aaron Lewis tallied 15 saves, 12 of which came in the first half. Freshman Gage Ponsetti would see the field in his first collegiate game in goal and record one save.

The Saints will play Hobart at a neutral site in Victor, New York on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The Statesmen are the reigning NEC Tournament Champions and made an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.