Sargento recalls select cheeses due to possible listeria contamination

(CNN) — A popular cheese producer is recalling some of its products because of a listeria scare.

An Indiana cheese maker notified Sargento Foods that a specialty cheese it supplies must be recalled because of potential listeria contamination. No illnesses have been reported. Sargento listed seven different products, with certain “sell by” dates as part of the recall.

Those products affected are:

Sargento Ultra-thin Sliced Longhorn Colby

Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese

Nacho and Taco Cheese

Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack and Colby-jack cheeses

Sliced Colby-jack Cheese

Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese

For more details on the recall, you can go online to info.sargento.com.