Rivers Casino expecting huge crowds for first weekend

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino tells News10ABC they expect this first weekend to be busy. There’s a lot of excitement around the opening but things have been going smoothly.

Many people visiting this weekend say they’re happy to have a casino in the area and that it’s better than they expected. Some say it’s too crowded and that it’s difficult to find parking.

But most seem to be having a fun time whether or not they won any money.

“Being out, seeing people, just seeing the atmosphere and you know seeing people win at different tables, you hear that excitement and you feel that excitement, it makes you want to stay, it makes you want to have fun, have more fun,” said Tyrone Vignola, visitor from Latham.

Schenectady Police say they have additional officers assigned to the casino area this weekend.

The building has a capacity of 7,000 people and there are 1,800 parking spots.