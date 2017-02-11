One man killed in fatal crash on Route 30

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police in Mayfield are investigating a fatal car crash in Amsterdam that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call for a two-car accident around 5:45 a.m. on Route 30 across from Brown’s Ford of Amsterdam. They say the driver of one vehicle, Robert Sparks, 58, of Johnstown, died from sustained injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The other vehicle was occupied with three people, all of whom suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is not known but police say inclement weather did play a role in the collision.

