Officials urging safety while snowmobiling

(NEWS10) — Due to all of the fresh snow, it will be a big weekend for snowmobiling.

Officials want to remind riders to be careful after a series of deadly accidents. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is urging all riders to wear a helmet, stay on the trail, and make sure the ice is thick enough to ride on before heading out on frozen lakes or ponds.

A rider died earlier this week after crashing his snowmobile on Tug Hill and just last weekend, two western New York brothers died after their snowmobiles went through thin ice on Raquette Pond near Tupper Lake.