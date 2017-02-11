NY state settles fraud lawsuit vs. former AIG CEO Greenberg

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Eric Schneiderman
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2014, file photo, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during the annual meeting of the Business Council of New York State at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says a securities fraud lawsuit involving the former chief executive of insurance company American International Group Inc. has been settled.

An agreement reached through a mediator requires Maurice R. Greenberg to pay $9 million he received as performance bonuses.

Greenberg was accused of manipulating AIG’s accounting records in 2000 and 2001 to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from investors.

He says he agreed to the settlement to resolve the 12-year-old case.

The settlement also requires Howard I. Smith, AIG’s former chief financial officer, to pay $900,000.

AIG is one of the world’s largest insurance companies. It nearly collapsed in the fall of 2008 at the height of the financial crisis and received about $180 billion in bailout aid.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s