Man dies after leaving trail, colliding with tree while skiing on Killington Mountain

KILLINGTON, VT. (NEWS10) – Members of the Vermont State Police responded to Rutland Regional Medical Center after recovering information regarding the death of a skier at Killington Mountain Saturday.

26-year-old James Myers of Toms River, NJ was snowboarding with friends when he left the trail they were on and collided with a tree.

Meyers was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He was transported to RRMC by Regional Ambulance Service.

Meyers died of injuries he sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead at RRMC.