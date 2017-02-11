Local group ‘Christmas Cards for Troops’ load Valentines boxes to send love to troops overseas

GLENMONT, NY (NEWS10) – With Valentine’s Day almost here, a local group made sure to send some love to our troops overseas.

A volunteer group called ‘Christmas Cards for our Troops’ gathered at Panera Bread in Glenmont to load Valentine boxes.

The gifts will be mailed to those serving in a number of places including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

The boxes are filled with Valentines, candy, magazines, and needed personal hygiene products. One box even had a birthday cake inside.

The goal is to show support and love to those fighting for our freedom.

“We wanted to be able to say thank you to them for what they did for us so this is our way of doing that. By sending boxes with goodies and notes from home so they know we appreciate what they are doing,” said participant Melody Burns.

The group has been sending gift boxes to troops for the last ten years.