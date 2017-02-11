High school sweethearts to marry after reuniting 50 years later

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WNEP) — A Pennsylvania couple will say their ‘I do’s’ on this Valentine’s Day weekend, but their trip to the altar is 50 years in the making.

They were high school sweethearts in the late 1960’s, now they’re tying the knot after reuniting last October.

This may look like a typical wedding rehearsal at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church near Hamlin, but the journey this couple has taken to get to the altar spans roughly half a century.

“Oh it’s wonderful, really wonderful, I never thought I’d meet up with him again,” said Bride-to-be Alice Martin.

Martin and Edward Christopher dated back in the late 60’s while they both attended the now, Western Wayne High School, but when Christopher joined the Navy, she sent him a ‘Dear John’ letter. Both married other people, but both Christopher’s and Martin’s spouses have since passed away.

So last fall when Christopher got some news about Martin, he decided to try and get in touch after 50 years.

“A friend of mine told me that she was sick, and I was just curious, my wife died so, I just curious to see what she was doing,” said Groom-to-be Christopher.

“I think it was in October that he came to my door, knocking on my door, looking her up and she was in a senior living center, she had a few health problems so he called her up, went down there and ever since it’s been a go,” said Martin’s sister, Barbara Phillips.

“It’s something you would never think would happen again, something you dream about, where after 50 years how getting back together, childhood sweethearts again,” Christopher said. “Now we’re getting married, so that’s the way it is.”

Now these childhood sweethearts, both 68-years-old, will say their ‘I do’s’ during a wedding ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday with a reception to follow after.

“Unbelievable, but I went and bought a dress,” Martin added.

For their honeymoon, the Christopher’s will be taking a cruise to Alaska before embarking on this next chapter of their lives.