This website can predict your personality type from Facebook

CAMBRIDGE, England (NEWS10) – Researchers at Cambridge University developed a tool that uses Facebook to determine your personality type.

The website Apply Magic Sauce (AMS) predicts users psycho-demographic traits based on their digital footprints.

Cambridge University says its tool can predict personality, satisfaction, intelligence, age, gender, sexual preference, interest in a given area, political views, religion, and relationship status. The tool can also predict leadership potential and Jungian personality type.

