COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating after a sidewalk plow crashed into a car just before noon.

Police say the plow was cleaning off a walkway on Troy-Schenectady Road when it hit a raised manhole cover.

The plow then went into the road and hit a car with somebody in it. This set off a chain reaction with the first car hitting another one.

The plow driver and car driver were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.