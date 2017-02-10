Saint-Gobain files lawsuit against VT’s PFOA drinking water standards

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – About 17 Vermont residents say they were served with a court summons telling them they’re being sued by the company that owned a North Bennington, Vermont, factory suspected of polluting water in the area.

Saint-Gobain filed a lawsuit against the state’s drinking water standard of 20 parts per trillion of PFOA and PFOS.

Vermont officials say the residents were targeted because they provided comments on the standard. Company spokeswoman Dina Silver Pokedoff said Saint-Gobain issued the summonses because it believes the state required it to serve the court papers to “all interested parties.”

The state’s focus in Bennington has been private wells near a former Chemfab manufacturing plant that Saint-Gobain purchased in 2000. The plant closed in 2002.