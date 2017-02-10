Officials: 1M+ tax returns filed in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that more than one million residents have filed their taxes with the state.

The department says residents can check their refund status online or by phone by calling (518)-457-5149.

“Taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit can receive their refund twice as fast as those who file on paper and elect to have a check mailed to their home,” said Acting Commissioner Nonie Manion. “A paper check can take an extra week or more.”

Manion also stressed that filing an error-free return will prevent delays in processing and refunds.

