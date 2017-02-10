Officers clear snow for elderly woman in the hospital

Web Staff Published: Updated:
albany-officers-shovel

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two officers with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department are getting kudos from their boss for helping clear snow for a local elderly woman while she was at the hospital.

Sheriff Craig Apple posted these pictures on Facebook:

He says Deputy Tommy Praisner and Captain Brian Wood found time during their busy schedule on Thursday to help the woman.

The woman had fallen and wouldn’t be able to do it when she got out of the hospital.

“It’s not about tickets and arrests, it’s about helping people,” Sheriff Apple said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s