Officers clear snow for elderly woman in the hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two officers with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department are getting kudos from their boss for helping clear snow for a local elderly woman while she was at the hospital.

Sheriff Craig Apple posted these pictures on Facebook:

He says Deputy Tommy Praisner and Captain Brian Wood found time during their busy schedule on Thursday to help the woman.

The woman had fallen and wouldn’t be able to do it when she got out of the hospital.

“It’s not about tickets and arrests, it’s about helping people,” Sheriff Apple said.