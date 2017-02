SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he raped a teenager he met a furry convention in Saratoga Springs.

Police say Sean Keegan, 23, of Albany, had sex with the teenager, who was less than 17 years old, at her residence in Milton after attending the conference.

Keegan is charged with third-degree rape (victim less than 17 years of age).

He was arraigned and remanded to jail for lack of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bail bond.