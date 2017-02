ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A family dog alerted a homeowner’s son to a burglary in Rotterdam.

The 16-year-old told police he woke up to find Georffrey Gravell, 32, in the kitchen.

Gravell is the mother’s ex-boyfriend and hadn’t been seen or heard from in more than two years. Police say he got into the home by breaking a back door window and unlocking the door.

He was arrested and is facing a felony burglary charge.