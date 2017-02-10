Local ski resorts gearing up for big weekend after major snowfall

(NEWS10) – Due to the massive amount of snow that hit the area Thursday, local ski resorts are sure to be busy this upcoming weekend.

This is a different scenario than last year when winter in the Capital Region was slow and not very active. Local ski resorts, such as Jiminy Peak, had to make man-made snow because there wasn’t enough naturally falling snow.

Well this year is different. We almost had last year’s snow accumulation in just one day, which means it’s time to bust out skis and the sled to have some fun.

At Jiminy Peak, they’ve gotten 10-12 inches of fresh powder so far, slopes are 100% open. They will have 45 trails and six lifts open during the day Friday, and 21 trails and five lifts at night.

There is something for all levels of winter sports fans.

The slopes and snow are waiting for you so come out this weekend and enjoy.

Here is a complete list of all the local ski resorts in the area:

